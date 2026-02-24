How to get results when you make a customer complaint, according to this Delaware Valley consumer expert

Bad customer service can be frustrating, but consumer experts say you shouldn't be left paying for poor work, bad products or unresolved problems and you may have more power than you think to get your money back.

Fewer than one in four consumers actually bring their complaints directly to a business, according to the nonprofit Consumers' Checkbook. That means most people walk away without asking for the refund, replacement or repair they may be owed.

"It just seems like, 'Oh, it's going to be too much trouble,'" Kevin Brasler of Delaware Valley Consumers' Checkbook said. "But what we find is that good businesses, they don't want unhappy customers out there, and so if you complain to them, they usually will help you."

Be clear and keep it simple

Brasler says the most effective complaints are short and specific. Clearly explain what went wrong and what you want the company to do about it. Provide documentation, like receipts, emails or photos, to back up your request.

Consumers' Checkbook also urges customers to stay reasonable. Don't demand full refunds for minor issues, and avoid insults or aggressive language, which can quickly turn the situation into a standoff.

If that doesn't work, go up the ladder

When customer service stalls, escalation can help.

"That might mean actually getting in touch with the [office of the] CEO," Brasler said. "I found that a lot of times the C-suite executives have staff on hand to handle consumer complaints."

Reaching out to higher‑level contacts often prompts a faster review and response.

Use the power of your credit card

Paying with a credit card gives consumers stronger legal protections. If you're unhappy with a purchase or service and can't get the business to resolve it, you can dispute the charge with your card issuer.

In many cases, credit card companies side with the customer, Brasler said.

When to file a formal complaint

If you've tried everything and still can't get results, Brasler recommends filing a complaint with your state attorney general's office or the Better Business Bureau. Those agencies can track patterns, pressure businesses to resolve outstanding problems and take action in cases involving fraud.

It's also why CBS News Philadelphia's In Your Corner exists — to help advocate for viewers who have exhausted their options.

Looking for help with a consumer issue? Click here to submit your complaint to In Your Corner.