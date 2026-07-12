Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez will start for NL in 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, report says

Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez will start for the National League in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Sánchez, who finished runner-up in NL Cy-Young voting last season behind Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, is having another dominant season.

Sánchez is tied for second in MLB with 11 wins and ranks ninth with a 2.62 ERA through 20 games this season. His 144 strikeouts rank third in MLB, trailing Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski and Toronto's Dylan Cease.

Sánchez will be the first Phillies pitcher to start in the All-Star Game since Roy Halladay in 2011.

After a rough outing vs. the Kansas City Royals, Sánchez bounced back and struck out seven batters in a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers Saturday night.

Sánchez is in the running for the NL Cy-Young Award again this season with Jacob Misiorowski, Phillies teammate and fellow ace Zack Wheeler Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and others. Misiorowski and Ohtani both dropped out of the All-Star game because of injuries.

Earlier this season, Sánchez broke a 115-year-old Phillies record with a historic scoreless streak, which ended 50 2/3 innings.

Sánchez will be joined by Phillies teammates Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, Jhoan Duran and Jesús Luzardo in the All-Star Game Tuesday night in South Philly.

The 2026 All-Star Game, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., will air on Fox.