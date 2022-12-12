Crews place 2-alarm fire in Frankford under control

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews placed a two-alarm fire in Philadelphia's Frankford section under control after battling it for about an hour on Monday. The fire started on the 4700 block of Salem Street around 12:30 p.m. and affected several properties.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said the fire went up to two-alarms within minutes.

No injures have been reported at this time, according to police.

Displaced residents are being sent to the St. Mark's Church on Frankford Avenue. It's unclear how many residents the fire has impacted at this time.