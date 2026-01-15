Crash on Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, another injured, police say

A multi-vehicle crash on Lincoln Drive in Fairmount Park has left one person dead and another injured Thursday night, Philadelphia police said.

Philadelphia Fire Dispatch said emergency crews responded to the crash at around 9:30 p.m. on Lincoln Drive near Gypsy Lane.

CBS News Philadelphia

Traffic is backed up in the area, and Lincoln Drive is closed in both directions.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.