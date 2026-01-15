Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash on Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, another injured, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A multi-vehicle crash on Lincoln Drive in Fairmount Park has left one person dead and another injured Thursday night, Philadelphia police said. 

Philadelphia Fire Dispatch said emergency crews responded to the crash at around 9:30 p.m. on Lincoln Drive near Gypsy Lane. 

lincoln-drive-crash-frame-48211.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Traffic is backed up in the area, and Lincoln Drive is closed in both directions.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue