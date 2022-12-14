Watch CBS News
Crash involving police vehicle leaves 3 injured in West Philly

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police vehicle and another car in West Philly left three people injured, including two officers. It happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Media and North 62nd Streets on Wednesday. 

The two officers inside that vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A third person was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 5:41 AM

