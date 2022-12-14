Crash involving police vehicle leaves 3 injured in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police vehicle and another car in West Philly left three people injured, including two officers. It happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Media and North 62nd Streets on Wednesday.
The two officers inside that vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A third person was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.