2 dead, several others injured in crash in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Two people died, and several others were injured in a crash in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood Monday night, police said. 

The crash happened at the intersection of 20th Street and Godfrey Avenue at around 8 p.m., according to police. 

Philadelphia police said two vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Several people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions weren't immediately available. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

