2 dead, several others injured in crash in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood, police say
Two people died, and several others were injured in a crash in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood Monday night, police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of 20th Street and Godfrey Avenue at around 8 p.m., according to police.
Philadelphia police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Several people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.