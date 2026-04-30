2 injured in Center City crash after driver ran red light, Philadelphia police say

A 21-year-old man was arrested after running a red light in Center City and causing a crash that injured two other people, Philadelphia police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of 16th and Lombard streets at around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the 21-year-old man was driving a 2026 Dodge at a high rate of speed westbound on Lombard Street, disregarded a red light and crashed into a Land Rover. The Land Rover had the right-of-way heading northbound on 16th Street, according to police.

The crash caused the Land Rover to hit a traffic light and a pedestrian on the crosswalk, and the Dodge struck several parked cars, police said.

A 22-year-old woman, who was a passenger inside the Land Rover, and a 36-year-old woman, who was a pedestrian, were both injured in the crash. Police said they were both taken to Jefferson University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The 21-year-old driver of the Dodge attempted to flee the scene but was detained by civilians.

Charges have yet to be announced, but the 21-year-old is still being processed, according to police.