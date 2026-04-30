Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured in Center City crash after driver ran red light, Philadelphia police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A 21-year-old man was arrested after running a red light in Center City and causing a crash that injured two other people, Philadelphia police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of 16th and Lombard streets at around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the 21-year-old man was driving a 2026 Dodge at a high rate of speed westbound on Lombard Street, disregarded a red light and crashed into a Land Rover. The Land Rover had the right-of-way heading northbound on 16th Street, according to police.

The crash caused the Land Rover to hit a traffic light and a pedestrian on the crosswalk, and the Dodge struck several parked cars, police said.

A 22-year-old woman, who was a passenger inside the Land Rover, and a 36-year-old woman, who was a pedestrian, were both injured in the crash. Police said they were both taken to Jefferson University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The 21-year-old driver of the Dodge attempted to flee the scene but was detained by civilians.

Charges have yet to be announced, but the 21-year-old is still being processed, according to police.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue