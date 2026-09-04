Crash on Black Horse Pike in South Jersey leaves man dead, 2 others injured, police say

A crash on Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, left a 54-year-old man dead and two others injured early Friday morning, police said.

The crash happened just after midnight in the area of South Black Horse Pike and East Malaga Road, according to police.

Police said a white Maserati driven by a 54-year-old Franklin Township man was heading west on South Black Horse Pike. At the same time, a 33-year-old Woodstown man was exiting the Walmart parking lot on Black Horse Pike in a red Toyota.

When the Toyota entered South Black Horse Pike and merged into the westbound lane, the front of the Maserati impacted the rear of the Toyota, according to police.

The force of the impact caused the Maserati to roll over numerous times and eject the driver from the vehicle, police said. The 54-year-old man was then pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The 33-year-old man in the Toyota and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Monroe Township Police Department.