3 people injured after car crashes into Tesla dealership in Lawrenceville Township, New Jersey

Tom Ignudo
Three people, including the driver, were injured when a car crashed into a Tesla dealership in Lawrenceville Township, New Jersey, on Tuesday, police said. 

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Tesla dealership on Brunswick Pike, according to police. 

Police said the driver, who was picking up a car, lost control and drove through the glass and into the showroom. Two people inside the showroom were injured due to broken glass, police said. 

All three of the people injured suffered minor injuries, according to police. 

Police are investigating what caused the driver to lose control of their car and crash into the showroom.

