Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia collecting winter coats and gear for kids this holiday season

Freezing temperatures and rising costs are forcing many families to make tough decisions this holiday season.

To help ease that pressure, Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia is collecting new and gently used coats for its Gear Up for Winter initiative. Cradles to Crayons aims to collect 25,000 coats for Philly-area kids in need this year.

The organization is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, boots, gloves and winter clothing of all sizes. It's also looking for new diapers, pajamas, socks, underwear and school supplies.

You can find a drop-off location by searching for your zip code on the Cradles to Crayons website. You can also donate money online or purchase items from the organization's Amazon wish list.

According to Cradles to Crayons, many families make difficult tradeoffs in the winter months, with 1 in 3 households with children unable to pay a home energy bill at least once in the last year. Cradles to Crayons partners with local organizations, schools and city agencies to provide free resources to families.