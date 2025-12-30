Person injured by coyote in Pennsylvania, police say

A person walking on a trail in Chester County, Pennsylvania, was injured by a coyote Sunday, according to police.

The incident happened on Warwick Furnace Road in Warwick Township, police said.

Jeanne E. Franklin, the public health director of Chester County, said it's not known if the person was bitten or scratched by the coyote, but the animal lacerated their skin.

The person who was injured by the coyote is OK. They were told by health officials to get rabies shots, but it's unclear if the coyote was rabid.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is working to locate the coyote.

Police are urging people not to approach the coyote.

Anyone with information about the coyote's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chester County Health Department.