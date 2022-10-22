CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has tested positive for COVID-19, the public health agency announced Saturday. Walensky tested positive Friday night and is experiencing mild symptoms, the agency said in a statement.
According to the statement, Walensky is up to date with her vaccines. The agency says people are "up to date" when they have received the primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine and the most recent recommended booster dose.
Walensky is isolating at home and plans to participate in meetings virtually, the CDC said.
