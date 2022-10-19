Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the growing concerns over a possible winter COVID surge The nation’s top health officials are becoming more concerned over the possibility of another winter COVID surge. In recent months, the Biden administration has struggled to encourage Americans to get the updated vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, joins CBS News to discuss the administration’s efforts and a possible spike in new coronavirus cases this winter.