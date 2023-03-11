Countless animals to visit at Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) – The dog days of March are happening at the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo in Montgomery County.

Nearly 10,000 people are expected to visit the expo in Oaks for a look at countless animals from around the world.

"There are pigs here, llamas here, a petting zoo," long-time dog trainer Gail Mirabella said. "Something for everybody and the great thing is you can actually bring your pets with you."

From fur flying entertainment to educational dog training lessons.

Mirabella and her "Dynamo Disc Dogs," including three-year-old Mia, have been performing at the expo for years.

"You'll see up to eight or nine dogs in each performance," Mirabella said. "We do performances all throughout the day."

A thread of all the new friends I met at the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo.



First up, Frank Sinatra the Burmese Python.



He got his name for his serenading abilities and ol’ blue eyes, just like Sinatra. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/iYfhuUsKhi — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) March 10, 2023

Another trainer, Miranda Genetti and her dog Elsa are ready to teach owners some new tricks.

"She's going to be one of my demo dogs for the weekend," Genetti said. She'll be in the ring with us showing everybody how they can train their dogs to become a dog like her."

Elsa can even help out with some household chores. She's been trained to take Genetti's socks and drop them in the laundry basket.

Aside from dogs, a petting zoo is set up for families. All eyes were on Cha Cha, the rainbow pony.

But if furry animals aren't your thing, reptiles are on full display and they're quite cuddly too.

One of the biggest reptiles at the expo is a Burmese Python. He's named after Frank Sinatra because of his blue eyes.

You can meet Frank and the countless other animals this weekend. For more information on times and tickets, click here.