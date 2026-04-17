Corrections officer killed in motorcycle crash in Philadelphia, officials say

A corrections officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood on Friday morning, police and the city's Department of Prisons said.

Police said the accident happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Cottman Avenue.

The man was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:10 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Prisons confirmed the man was a corrections officer. Police have not identified the man pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's crash investigation division.