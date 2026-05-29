Philadelphia group looks to curb gun violence, one corner at a time, by connecting with community

Gary Weedon's voice cracks as he speaks from a podium at Imhotep Institute Charter High School. It's been more than three years since his son, Devin, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on his way to school.

It's a pain, Weedon says, will never leave him, but a pain he's using to make change.

"I could've started a war out in the street. I could've took plenty of life out in the street," said Weedon. "Yeah, I'm pissed. I'm mad. But I'm doing it in a positive way. I'm going out there talking to the young boys."

Weedon is now teaming up with Corners to Connections, a coalition of religious, business, education, and advocacy leaders, led by the non-profit Taylor Made Opportunities. The goal: curb gun violence in communities by hitting at its root causes.

"It's hiring, healing, harmony, housing, and hope. And we're bringing those opportunities to the street," said Reverend G. Lamar Stewart, founder of the non-profit.

Starting Monday, and every night in June, the group takes to corners in parts of North, Northwest, and West Philadelphia. The aim is to connect people with resources for jobs, mental health, housing, food, and more.

But Stewart says sometimes it's just about being there to listen to people, and connect them with those who can understand what they're going through. People like Darian Shuler, who spent more than 11 years of his life behind bars.

"There was a time not long ago, when you googled my name, nothing but my career of criminality would pop up," said Shuler, now an Associate Minister at Taylor Memorial Baptist Church. "But when you Google my name now, I'm grateful that what pops up is my association with the church. My association with Corners to Connections."

This is the fifth year for the project, running every February to coincide with Black History Month and June for National Gun Violence Awareness Month. Stewart estimates the program reaches between 100 and 150 people every night. And he's seen the impact they're making.

"Somebody the other day yelled out, 'That's the pastor with the jobs,'" said Stewart to laughs from the large group behind him. "That's not a bad reputation to have in Philly."

That reputation, and the trust being built, is something Stewart says is so important. While gun violence numbers have trended down in Philadelphia, the summer months are routinely a challenging time. And Stewart says consistently being there for people is what will help keep the numbers low.

"We've seen folks who, three years in, finally reaching out to us to say, 'I'm ready.' So this takes time."

Corners to Connections begins Monday, June 1st. The group's first stop will be at Broad and Erie, and the surrounding corners, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The group's 30-day initiative will also include an Employment and Wellness Fair, a Healing Circle for young people impacted by gun violence, and a one-night community church revival.

