2nd arrest made in killing of Philadelphia high school student Devin Weedon, police say

A second arrest has been made in the murder of Devin Weedon, the 15-year-old Simon Gratz High School student who was shot and killed on his way to school in 2023, Philadelphia police said.

A 17-year-old will be charged with murder and conspiracy in connection with Weedon's murder, according to police. The teen's identity isn't known at this time.

In December, Philadelphia police announced 20-year-old Taamir Cole was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of Weedon.

Weedon was near the corner of 16th Street and Hunting Park Avenue on March 28, 2023, when police say a group of four young men dressed in all black approached him from behind and began a struggle in front of a furniture store — just a few blocks from his school.

Security video exclusively obtained by CBS News Philadelphia showed the moment the fight broke out. One of the people in the group pulled out a gun and shot Weedon in the chest before they fled the scene.

Weedon, the youngest of 10 children, was a sophomore at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter.

As a member of the football team, he loved boxing and staying active. He dreamed of owning and operating his own gym one day.

"If he went into a room with 20 people and didn't know them, he came out with two or three people with a smile on his face," Gary Weedon, the 15-year-old's father, told CBS News Philadelphia in 2023.

Gary Weedon spoke at the news conference in December on behalf of his family and thanked police and prosecutors for their work and his pastor for guidance and prayer.

"You've got a son who makes you so proud as a dad," Gary Weedon said. "One minute you're hugging him and telling him you love him, the next minute you get a phone call saying he was shot. And that was it, I'm hurting."