Phillies Minor League player Corey Phelan dies at 20 after battle with cancer

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are mourning the loss of Minor League player Corey Phelan. The 20-year-old died Thursday night following a battle with cancer.

The organization sent their condolences in this statement, saying in part: "Corey is and will always be a special person."

The Phillies added that his memory will live on, especially within the Phillies organization.

The left-handed pitcher signed with the organization in Aug. 2020 before being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma last year. 

