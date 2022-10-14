Phillies Minor League player Corey Phelan dies at 20 after battle with cancer

Phillies Minor League player Corey Phelan dies at 20 after battle with cancer

Phillies Minor League player Corey Phelan dies at 20 after battle with cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are mourning the loss of Minor League player Corey Phelan. The 20-year-old died Thursday night following a battle with cancer.

The organization sent their condolences in this statement, saying in part: "Corey is and will always be a special person."

The Phillies added that his memory will live on, especially within the Phillies organization.

The left-handed pitcher signed with the organization in Aug. 2020 before being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma last year.