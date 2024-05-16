Watch CBS News
Body found after 2 cars pulled from Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey, police say

By Tom Ignudo

2 cars pulled from Cooper River; body found in one car in Pennsauken, New Jersey
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- At least two vehicles were pulled from the Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. Police said a body was found inside one of the vehicles.   

The body and vehicles were found near Cooper River Park just after 3 p.m., police said. Multiple crews are at the scene at North Park Drive just off Route 130. 

Car pulled from Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey, on May 16.  CBS News Philadelphia  

There's no word on how the vehicles ended up in the river. 

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said they're investigating the incident and that there's no threat to the public. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a Digital Content Producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Before CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 4:37 PM EDT

