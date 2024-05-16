Body found after 2 cars pulled from Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey, police say

2 cars pulled from Cooper River; body found in one car in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- At least two vehicles were pulled from the Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. Police said a body was found inside one of the vehicles.

The body and vehicles were found near Cooper River Park just after 3 p.m., police said. Multiple crews are at the scene at North Park Drive just off Route 130.

Car pulled from Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey, on May 16. CBS News Philadelphia

There's no word on how the vehicles ended up in the river.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said they're investigating the incident and that there's no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.