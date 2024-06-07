Philadelphia nonprofit using "cool cars" to raise money for children with genetic disorders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is estimated that one in every 25 children is affected by a rare genetic disorder —many of which are still a mystery to doctors and a devastating diagnosis for families.

With limited funds available for research, a group of Philadelphians started a grassroots organization that has come up with a unique way to combine classic race cars and kids for a weekend that raises money and lifts the hopes of nearly 400 families each day who are told their child has a rare genetic disease.

The Simeone Automotive Museum in Southwest Philadelphia is home to some of the most valuable race cars in the world. Once a year it also doubles as home to Cool Cars for Kids and its fundraiser to fight rare genetic disorders in children.

Each year, a different classic car is featured, along with the dozens of priceless cars already on display. Something former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil always looks forward to.

"This year it's a Jaguar," Vermeil said. "It's been a Porsche, it's been to Mercedes, it's been Alphas, and people bring cars from all over the country."

It turns out Vermeil is also an official motorhead, way back to the days of working in his father's garage as a teen. He said this event also hits close to home for him.

"I got involved with the Cool Cars for Kids organization because of a granddaughter born 32 years ago with some special issues," Vermeil said. "Dr. Ian Krantz was the doctor at CHOP that tended to her earlier in her growth period and I've always been respectful for what they did and how much they've done and continue to do."

Funding and research of genetic disorders has come a long way since Vermeil's granddaughter Amy was diagnosed but he says we are still very early in the game.

"Where would I equate this in terms of game time? Are they in research in the first quarter? I think they're beyond the first quarter. I think they're into the second quarter," Vermeil said.

Funding also provides support and hope for families across the Delaware Valley, including for Paul Patitucci whose son Andrew was born with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome or CdLS, a genetic mutation at the earliest stage of pregnancy.

"When Andrew was born in 2001, they didn't even know what gene caused CdLS. In 2005, they discovered it at CHOP," Patitucci said.

Andrew is a proud 2021 graduate of Upper Dublin High School.

He loves laughing and creating videos on his iPad. Cars are also a favorite and he's looking forward to seeing this year's cool cars with his dad. Something his dad echoes.

"We're always going to have a good time, people enjoy seeing these amazing vehicles, but really, for me, it comes down to the heart, and it's raising money so no more families have to deal with the journey that I've had to take," Patitucci said.

And that is the finish line they are racing toward.

You can support Cool Cars for Kids and see this year's cars on Sunday, June 23 when the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum will host the Concours d'Elegance. It's a day of fun, food, face painting, and plenty of activities for the family and car buffs. Adults pay $35 but it's free for all children and students with an ID.