Consumer safety group releases 10 worst toys list

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A consumer safety group has posted its annual list of what it calls the 10 worst toys. The group World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., says they can pose risks to infants and small children.

Here is the list:

Cocomelon Musical Learning Watch (potential battery ingestion)

Disney Raya's Action & Adventure Sword (potential for blunt force and eye injuries)

Li'l Woodzeez Tickle-Your-Taste-Buds Bakery (choking hazard)

Zeus Lion (potential for ingestion or aspiration)

Dingray Musical Bath Toy (choking hazard)

Ooze Labs Chemistry Station (potential for chemical-related injuries)

Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow (potential For Suffocation)

Pop'n Fidget Spinners (choking hazard)

Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blasters (potential for eye or facial injuries)

Black Panther Wakanda Battle Claws (potential for eye or facial injuries)

The Toy Association released a rebuttal saying, in part, "Each year, W.A.T.C.H.'s "worst toys" list comes out near the holiday season, needlessly frightening parents and caregivers with misinformation in an effort to gain media attention. What's important to know is that by law, all toys sold in the United States must first meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards before reaching consumers."