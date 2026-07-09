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Philadelphia police investigating deadly shooting of construction worker inside Roxborough house

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
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Tom Dougherty

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Police are investigating a deadly shooting of a construction worker at a house in the city's Roxborough neighborhood, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

According to police, 20-year-old Salis Hanrahan was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at a house in the 400 block of Ripka Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hanrahan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia that Hanrahan was a construction worker.

Police said a 75-year-old man was taken in for questioning in connection with Hanrahan's death, but no charges have been filed. A gun was found at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department's homicide unit at 215-686-3334.

Joe Holden contributed to this report.

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