Conshohocken families celebrate July 4th Soap Box Derby tradition despite heat wave

Generations of families gathered along Fayette Street on Saturday as Conshohocken celebrated the 75th running of its annual Soap Box Derby, a Fourth of July tradition that continues to bring racers and spectators together year after year.

Despite temperatures approaching 100 degrees, competitors raced handmade gravity-powered cars down the hill through downtown, with trophies and neighborhood bragging rights on the line.

CBS News Philadelphia

For longtime resident Don Lilick, the event has become a family tradition spanning decades.

"Back in the late '60s, I was racing," Lilick said. "Now my grandkids do it for me."

While children take the wheel on race day, Lilick said everyone feels the intensity.

"It's supposed to be for the kids, but as you can tell, it's more like the adults going at it," he said. "It's a good time, though."

Young racer Joe Joe Fritz said the ride down Fayette Street is all about speed and concentration.

"All you hear is, like, wind and stuff," Fritz said. "It's really fast. I'm pretty sure I can go, like, 30 miles per hour."

Families lined the course throughout the day to cheer on competitors, creating an atmosphere that organizers say has defined the event for generations.

"The best part of the day is having everyone stop by and just hearing everyone cheer them on from the sideline," said Jenni Fritz, whose family participated in the race.

Organizers continued the event despite the extreme heat, implementing safety measures while encouraging participants and spectators to stay hydrated.

Lilick said the derby remains an important part of the borough's identity.

"It's Conshy heritage," he said. "People come out for every little thing that happens, and this is a big one. Every year, Fourth of July, don't miss."

Now in its 75th year, the Conshohocken Soap Box Derby remains one of the community's signature Independence Day traditions.