Vigil held at Garden of Reflection to honor Bucks County flash flood victims

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- A vigil was held for the victims of the deadly flash flood in Bucks County that swept through the area nearly a week ago on Sunday night.

After a choir sang in front of a sea of candles, Dahlia Galindez, the grandmother of 2-year-old Mattie and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils and mother of Katie Seley, spoke for the first time in front of an emotional crowd after surviving the devastating flash flood.

"It's an absolute miracle. I guess I get to stay here for a while. I kind of wanted to be with Katie and the children, but that wasn't my choice," Galindez said.

RELATED: Lower Makefield Township neighbors stepping up after flash floods

Galindez shared her experience of fighting for her life on July 15 when powerful waters inundated Route 532.

"We got out of the car. The water was up to my shins. I took a few steps, and I was swept under the guard rail along with my daughter Katie and my grandchildren," Galindez said.

Other family members not only thanked the community for their support but also were grateful for all the hard work of first responders, and those who continue to search for the remains of Conrad Sheils.

"It's a great consolation to our families to know that this tragedy, has touched the hearts of people around the world," Paul Sheils, the grandfather of Conrad and Mattie, said.

At the Garden of Reflection, which honors the victims of 9/11, those who perished in last weekend's flood were honored.

One by one, all seven victims' names were called as torches were lit in their honor.

Dave Love, the husband of 64-year-old Yuko Love – one of the seven victims in the flash floods – shared a few words in Japanese to first responders.

"Arigato, thank you for all that you did," Dave Love said.

"Just hope that the community that they felt here and all of us coming together gave them some since of peace and hope for the future," Heather Roberts, the vigil organizer, said.

At the end of the ceremony, family members placed flowers in front of their loved ones' torches – symbolizing that even in dark times – there is still light.