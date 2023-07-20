K9s, heavy machinery searching for 2 children after deadly Bucks County flash floods

Weather conditions prevent dive teams from searching for missing children for second straight day

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County community will stand in solidarity and gather for a prayer vigil to honor the five people who died during flash flooding this past weekend on Thursday night.

Two children are still missing and K9s were back out searching Thursday, but dive teams were halted for the second day in a row.

"It's definitely taken a heavy toll on the entire community," Pastor George Matthew Clash said.

A prayer vigil is scheduled for 7p tonight at The Crossing Church to honor the lives lost during the flash flooding in Bucks Co. The search also resumed today for 2-yo Mattie Sheils and her 9-month-old brother Conrad who’ve been missing since Saturday. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/qBp91cx7uM — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 20, 2023

Since Saturday's flash flooding, the Crossing Church has been at the epicenter of search and rescue efforts.

And Thursday night, the church will open its doors again for a prayer vigil as the Washington Crossing community tries to begin the healing process.

"We could just feel the pressure and the weight, the emotional weight, the community was feeling during this time," Clash said.

K9s and heavy machinery are being used in the search for 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and her 9-month-old brother Conrad.

But for the second day in a row, dive teams were not able to begin searching underwater because of weather conditions.

"We're praying for those who lost their lives in the flooding in Bucks County," President Joe Biden said.

For the first time, President Biden spoke publicly about the five people who died in the floodwaters Saturday during an economic speech at the shipyard in Philadelphia.

"We're grateful for all the first responders who continue to look for two-year-old Mattie and her baby brother Conrad. By the grace of God maybe something will come of it," Biden said.

Chopper 3 was back over the area, where many roads are still impassable.

And as the community grieves, many are also concerned about a possible severe weather threat on Friday.

"It's very frightening, it's very frightening and of course, we hope it doesn't hit here again," Nan Lapeire said.

The Vigil at The Crossing will begin at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The Pastor said some of the victims who were rescued and their families will be at the vigil to pray, and to also thank first responders.