Connecticut family called Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House home during daughter's surgeries at CHOP

A Connecticut family says the Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia was their home away from home while their infant daughter underwent multiple surgeries at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Ian and Viktoriia Cunningham had to temporarily move to Philadelphia for their daughter, June, to get the treatment she needed. The family says it all started when Viktoriia Cunningham was 23 weeks pregnant and tests revealed a mass was growing at the bottom of June's spine.

"I am able to smile today, but over the last couple of months, it was not easy," said Viktoriia Cunningham. "They even gave us the option of terminating the pregnancy, and we were like no. That's no an option for us ... She had a chance and we just went with it."

A fighting chance was all they needed to move forward, but the move to Philadelphia was overwhelming for the family, who knew it would be too costly to afford, especially because June has an older brother named Noah.

The Cunninghams say they were recommended to look into the Ronald McDonald House, which quickly became a blessing in disguise. The move to the Ronald McDonald House eased the financial burden for the family as well as the emotional toll that constant doctors' visits had on them.

"They're so positive here. I'm getting honestly goosebumps just thinking about it because when you are out there and if people don't know about it or not made aware of it, it can wreck you," Ian Cunningham said.

Ultimately, doctors performed two surgeries on June after she was born to remove the mass. The Cunnighams say their baby girl, who is now five months old, should be able to grow up and live a normal life. They say it's the best outcome they could have imagined.

The family have since left Philadelphia and returned home to Connecticut with their hearts full of gratitude because of the help from the staff at the Ronald McDonald House.

The Cunninghams say they are now planning to volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House in their hometown to help with other families.

"We want to stay involved and help out going forward. We been through this. We have seen it from the inside. We want to give back. It's an amazing place," Ian Cunningham said.

Heart in the House highlights the essential support Ronald McDonald House chapters provide to families across the Greater Philadelphia Region, New Jersey, and Delaware. To make a donation or learn more about volunteering, visit heartinthehouse.org.