Shooting in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood leads to multi-vehicle crash, 2 people injured

Two people were injured in a shooting that led to a multi-vehicle crash just after midnight on Sunday in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood, according to police.

Investigators said that a gray Toyota Camry was turning onto 21st Street from West Conlyn Street when shots were fired and hit the car.

According to police, a 21-year-old man, who was driving the Toyota Camry, was struck in the head. Police said a 20-year-old passenger in the Toyota Camry was shot in the right arm.

After the shots were fired, the Toyota crashed into parked cars along the 5800 block of 21st Street, according to police. The 20-year-old passenger was able to exit the car and flagged down a SEPTA bus at Kemble Avenue and Nedro Street.

However, police said that the passenger was brought to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital by a passerby driving a silver car.

Medics brought the 21-year-old driver to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital in extremely critical condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and no motive has been uncovered in the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.