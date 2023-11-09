Congratulations: Father Judge High School football coach is Eagles Fan Of The Year

Digital Brief: Nov. 9, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A football coach in Philadelphia has been named the Eagles Fan Of The Year.

Tony Leneghan coaches at Father Judge High School.

He went to the school and then came back to coach in 1992.

The @NFL is proud to announce the 32 #FanOfTheYear nominees whose love for football goes beyond the game.



Discover the stories of these extraordinary fans and vote for the ultimate NFL fan of the year! ➡️ https://t.co/8olqdJr1xC pic.twitter.com/T5EAnCM4DA — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 9, 2023

Leneghan grew up in Northeast Philadelphia and has had season tickets to the Eagles for more than 20 years.

Being the Eagles Fan Of The Year also means he'll get to go to Super Bowl LVIII.