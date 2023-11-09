Watch CBS News
Congratulations: Father Judge High School football coach is Eagles Fan Of The Year

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A football coach in Philadelphia has been named the Eagles Fan Of The Year.

Tony Leneghan coaches at Father Judge High School.

He went to the school and then came back to coach in 1992.

Leneghan grew up in Northeast Philadelphia and has had season tickets to the Eagles for more than 20 years.

Being the Eagles Fan Of The Year also means he'll get to go to Super Bowl LVIII.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
November 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

