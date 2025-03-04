Community College of Philadelphia's new vending machine offers free reproductive health supplies

New "Health Jawn" at Community College of Philadelphia offers free tampons, condoms for students

A new vending machine at the Community College of Philadelphia aims to keep college students safe and healthy thanks to a new program.

Research shows condoms can dramatically reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, along with preventing pregnancy. Doctors say they're more likely to be used when they're free and easily accessible

Inside the student center at CCP, you'll find a special kind of vending machine – instead of snacks, this one has sexual health supplies.

Everything from male and female condoms, to pregnancy tests, a variety of tampons and sanitary products.

"It's amazing. Everyone loves it. It's such a great resource. So many people benefit from it. Anyone that just happens to need something from it can grab it," said Asalah Ibrah, a student at CCP.

And it's all free.

"It's very popular. We've had to restock the machine basically every week," student Kelly Lake said.

Lake is the manager of the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center at CCP.

"We just want to make this a very normal thing," Lake said. "There's no stigma attached to this. There's no barrier to getting what they need."

The condoms in the vending machine are donated by the Philadelphia Health Department, part of their program called Take Control Philly.

"They're trying to distribute 1.2 million condoms throughout the city for the year of 2025. So we get a lot of products from them," Lake said.

The vending machine is also stocked with free menstrual products that Angie Orozco-Rasique gets donated.

"I did face my menstrual inequity and period poverty in my own life," Orozco-Rasique said.

Orozco-Rasique started the Period Poverty Project at CCP, to help other young women who can't afford sanitary products.

"It's very disparaging. It does take a hit to your dignity, you know, so yeah, it's hard," Orozco-Rasique said.

But not anymore, with the help of this popular new addition to the college, called the "Health Jawn."

The vending machine is also stocked with other important health products, like COVID tests and toothbrushes.