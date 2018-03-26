Police: Columbia University Student Missing, Thought To Be In Philly

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) -- A student from Columbia University in New York, John Paul Mester, has been missing since Monday, March 19 as per a report placed by his parents.

He was last seen was on Monday entering campus at Columbia University in New York. His parents are asking the public for help in their search for their son.

The police found his backpack and wallet on March 23.

Some police leads indicate that it is possible that he is in the Philadelphia.

If you know his whereabouts they can contact New York Police at 212-694-7781 or Columbia University Security