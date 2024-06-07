Delaware County councilwoman gives away free food despite losing her home in a fire

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) – An anti-hunger advocate in Delaware County is giving back to the community, despite becoming the victim of a fire.

Collingdale Councilwoman Felecia Coffee had just finished feeding a group of veterans at her home on North Street on May 28 when she noticed her back porch was burning.

"I was devastated because there's nothing you can do," Coffee said. "It was a total loss and they said we won't be back in the house for a year or so."

Coffee is living with family until she gets back on her feet. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but say it does not appear to be suspicious.

Losing her home didn't stop Coffee from hosting her monthly food distribution in her backyard on Friday afternoon.

"I've been getting calls, 'Is it canceled?' No, it's not canceled," Coffee said.

She's been giving out free food in her backyard for the last 13 years.

"Here in Delaware County, we have food deserts and Collingdale is one of the food deserts," Coffee said. "We have a lot of people in need of the food."

People who came said they're grateful.

"Some people would have said, 'I'm not giving nothing. I lost something. So why should I give?'" food recipient Cynthia Shaw Spencer from West Philadelphia said. "It's a blessing that she's doing this."

Another food recipient was Angelica Orosco from Upper Darby. "She [Felecia] is a person with a big heart," Orosco said.