Dozens of hens, chickens rescued from alleged cockfighting operation in Philadelphia, ACCT Philly says

Dozens of hens and chickens were rescued from an alleged cockfighting operation in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Wednesday, ACCT Philly said.

The animal care and service provider said there "clear signs" of cockfighting at the location where about 45 hens and chickens were discovered. Several roosters were "dressed" and prepped for fighting, according to ACCT Philly.

ACCT Philly

"While we are not law enforcement and cannot speak to potential charges, we hope federal authorities will take this case seriously, as animal fighting often involves interstate transport and gambling," ACCT Philly said in a statement.

It's unclear if Philadelphia police will file any charges in connection with the alleged cockfighting ring in Kensington.

ACCT Philly

ACCT Philly said the hens will be sent to Last Chance Ranch, an animal rescue in Bucks County.

ACCT Philly said it will try to find places for the healthy roosters to go, but the dressed roosters trained to fight will be euthanized.