Watch CBS News
Local News

Dozens of hens, chickens rescued from alleged cockfighting operation in Philadelphia, ACCT Philly says

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Dozens of hens and chickens were rescued from an alleged cockfighting operation in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Wednesday, ACCT Philly said. 

The animal care and service provider said there "clear signs" of cockfighting at the location where about 45 hens and chickens were discovered. Several roosters were "dressed" and prepped for fighting, according to ACCT Philly. 

img-6460.jpg
ACCT Philly

"While we are not law enforcement and cannot speak to potential charges, we hope federal authorities will take this case seriously, as animal fighting often involves interstate transport and gambling," ACCT Philly said in a statement.

It's unclear if Philadelphia police will file any charges in connection with the alleged cockfighting ring in Kensington. 

img-6455.jpg
ACCT Philly

ACCT Philly said the hens will be sent to Last Chance Ranch, an animal rescue in Bucks County. 

ACCT Philly said it will try to find places for the healthy roosters to go, but the dressed roosters trained to fight will be euthanized. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue