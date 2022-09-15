"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run

Cobbs Creek crime spree ends with 2 men in custody, another still on run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.

Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse.

"It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."

Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

"Witnesses say that a male was just pulled from the highway and forced inside of a dark-colored or black Jeep," Small said, "and that vehicle after committing that abduction fled the scene."

About 20 minutes later, officers responded to calls of a shooting and car crash just a few blocks away at 68th and Cobbs Creek Parkway. When they arrived, they realized it was that same SUV from the abduction that crashed head-on into two cars, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old daughter.

"The 2-year-old daughter had some minor injuries," Small said. "She was conscious. We believe she is OK."

They also found the abducted man in the back of that SUV with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower torso and legs.

"After that auto accident, three males exit that jeep," Small said. "One of them, according to witnesses, turns around, pulls a gun and fires into that Jeep."

The 30-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

As police were responding to both crime scenes, officers nearby spotted two men matching the description of two of the suspects. They both were immediately taken into police custody.

They also learned that SUV was reported stolen back in May.

As of right now, detectives continue to review surveillance images from both crime scenes as they try to catch up with the third suspect. They're still trying to figure out a motive.