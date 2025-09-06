Man dies, driver flees after high speed crash in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood

A man has died following a crash in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia late Friday night, police say.

The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. at the intersection of South 57th and Chestnut streets. According to preliminary reports, a blue Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed when it slammed into a gray Ford Focus, causing the Explorer to end up on the sidewalk and the Focus to slam into the back of a parked tractor trailer.

CBS News Philadelphia

The driver of the Focus, who police say was an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of Explorer was seen fleeing the area on foot following the crash. Police have not yet released a description of the fleeing driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Unit.