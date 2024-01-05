Burlington County residents concerned about severe flooding as region expects heavy rain: "Everything was underwater"

VINCENTOWN, N.J., (CBS) -- With the potential for heavy rain impacting the Philadelphia region the first weekend of January and the following week, some low-lying areas in South Jersey, particularly in Burlington County, could see flooding.

Homeowners in Vincentown told CBS News Philadelphia they're concerned the South Branch of the Rancocas Creek will overflow its banks, which could shut down Main Street and Saw Mill Park.

Jennifer Kirkbride recalled the last time the area flooded just a little over two weeks ago.

"It was pretty bad," Kirkbride said. "Everything was underwater. All this. All of it. It was crazy."

Jeff Kiper is among those bracing for potential flooding.

Homeowners in low-lying areas of Burlington County are concerned forecasted storms this weekend and next week could lead to flooding, particularly along the Rancocas Creek. The story today at 5 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/RpsnUWb77i — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) January 5, 2024

"The water comes over the road, and it comes all the way almost up to Massimo's [Pizza]," Kiper said. "It's a mess when it floods."

In June 2019, severe flooding along the Rancocas Creek damaged several homes and forced many families to evacuate.

Some homeowners said while they're worried about these upcoming storms, they feel there's not much they can do to prepare.

However, Christopher Donner said he's not too concerned about the incoming storms.

"I'd prefer it to be snow, personally, but no, I'm not worried about it," Donner said. "I think we'll be fine."