Click It or Ticket campaign begins across country

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drivers be warned! Police across the country are cracking down on seat belt usage.

The Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign kicks off nationwide Monday.

Police departments locally and across the country are taking part in the campaign.

During the campaign, more officers will be on the roads reminding drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences of not wearing a seat belt.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2021 nearly 12,000 passengers killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts.

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 4.

