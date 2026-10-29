Camden County police warn against trespassing at closed Clementon Park & Splash World

Police are warning people to stay away from Clementon Park and Splash World in Camden County, New Jersey, after a social media post allegedly encouraged people to trespass the amusement park this weekend.

Clementon Park has been closed since its sudden shutdown in September.

In a Facebook post, the Clementon Police Department said it was made aware of a post urging people to illegally enter the park.

Police emphasized that the property is not abandoned or vacant. The park remains under the ownership of IB Parks & Entertainment and is staffed with security.

Police said they plan to increase patrols in and around the park throughout the weekend.

Anyone found unlawfully entering the park could be arrested and face criminal charges, police said.

Authorities are urging the public to refrain from participating in or encouraging trespassing.

The park first opened in 1907, making it one of the world's oldest operating amusement parks.