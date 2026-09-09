Clementon Park and Splash World in Camden County to close, go up for sale: "Thank you for the memories"

A beloved South Jersey amusement and water park is going up for sale after plans to close for good following the 2026 season.

Clementon Park and Splash World in Camden County announced Wednesday afternoon that it will close after the 2026 season and be put up for sale.

In a statement on its website, the park said:

"After five memorable years, we are saddened to announce that we have made the difficult decision to close the park and plan to offer the park for sale. It has been a privilege to care for a place that has meant so much to generations of families. We are hopeful that we will find a buyer who shares our love for Clementon Park and will carry its history and legacy forward. Thank you for the memories, the support and five wonderful seasons. We are truly grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey."

The park first opened in 1907, making it one of the world's oldest operating amusement parks. The 52-acre site closed in 2019 and was auctioned off before reopening in 2021 after a two-year hiatus.

