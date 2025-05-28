Man shot near hotel before crashing car in West Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot in a car outside a hotel in West Philadelphia Wednesday evening, police said.

The man was shot just before 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott Hotel on the 4100 block of Presidential Boulevard, police said.

The man then drove onto City Avenue, where he crashed into another car near the I-76 overpass. A man and woman who were inside the car he hit were injured and are in stable condition, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man shot at the hotel was taken to the hospital with a graze wound on his hip, according to police. He's been released.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted, and about 40 shots were fired.

Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting.