Cinemark theatres offering $1.50 kids movies, discounted snacks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Cinemark is bringing back its Summer Movie Clubhouse promotion.

Participating Cinemark locations will offer $1.50 movies, and during the showtimes, moviegoers can save $1 on kids' snack packs, along with any size popcorn and drink combos.

Two of the chain's theaters in the Philadelphia area are participating.

The company's Philadelphia location on Walnut Street in University City, and location on West Newport Pike in Wilmington are among the many nationwide with early midweek showings of children's movies.

The showtimes are at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday from now through Aug. 10.

Here is the list of movies being shown throughout the promotion's duration:



June 21st -- Minions: The Rise of Gru

June 28th -- Sonic the Hedgehog

July 5th -- Mummies

July 12th -- The Bad Guys

July 19th -- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

July 26th -- DC League of Super-Pets

August 2nd -- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

August 9th -- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Some theatres are also offering the promotion on Mondays and Thursdays.

Find the closest Cinemark location to you that's participating here.

By Chilekasi Adele