Chuck Morris, musician from "Lotus," and son feared dead in Arkansas kayak trip: "We were all hoping for a miracle"

Musician Chuck Morris and his son Charley are missing and feared dead in Arkansas. The elder Morris, 47, plays percussion in the popular band Lotus, which is partially based out of Denver.

The two were kayaking on Beaver Lake days ago before being reported missing.

"We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery," the band wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. "While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley's lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people. Thank you to all who have reached out with fond words, stories, emotional and financial support."

The band also posted a GoFundMe campaign for the Morris family.

The recovery effort includes dive crews, boats, dogs and more from several agencies, according to Benton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lt. Shannon Jenkins.

The Morrises were reported missing Thursday last week.

Cajun Coast Search and Rescue, a volunteer rescue organization, has been involved in the search.

"We're still out there," Jenkins told CBS News Colorado. "We've been continuing our efforts over the last five days and unfortunately we haven't located them yet."

She said the operation has gone from a search to a body recovery effort.

"This lake is a serious challenge to search but we're doing everything we can," Tony Wade, director of operations for Cajun Coast Search and Rescue told CBS News Colorado on Tuesday.

Water temperatures in the lake over the past few days were in the 30s and 40s.

"You'd instantly go into shock," Wade said. "This is 100% a recovery."

He's trying to provide updates in Facebook Live videos each day around 5 p.m. central time. Here's Monday's full video:

Search and rescue crews located two kayaks and a jacket or coat and are now struggling to continue the search due to weather conditions, but Wade said a K9 gave a positive alert and they believe they know where to resume their efforts.

Chuck Morris' band Lotus is described as an "instrumental electronic jam band" and tours the country regularly, often playing music festivals to huge crowds. The band was formed over 20 years ago in Indiana but are based out of Denver and Philadelphia.