Bill to name Philadelphia post office after slain Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald signed into law

A post office in Northeast Philadelphia's Bustleton section will soon have a new name in honor of a Temple University police sergeant who was killed in the line of duty last year.

Christopher Fitzgerald was killed Feb. 18, 2023, while responding to a robbery at 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue off campus. Miles Pfeffer, then 18 years old, scuffled with Fitzgerald before shooting him several times and trying to take Fitzgerald's service weapon, according to police. The teen is still in custody awaiting trial and was recently stabbed in jail, sources said.

Fitzgerald, a 31-year-old father of four, was an avid runner and a fan of the rapper Drake. He previously served as a police officer in Texas and was a corrections officer in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. Before Temple, he worked for the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office for over two years.

Fitzgerald was the first Temple police officer to be killed in the line of duty. At his funeral, officials announced his posthumous promotion to sergeant.

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Democrat, worked to pass a bill to rename the post office at 9925 Bustleton Ave. for Fitzgerald. The building is just south of Red Lion Road and The Shops at Red Lion shopping center.

"Naming this post office in Sergeant Fitzgerald's honor will ensure that his legacy of service and sacrifice endures for generations to come, and serves as a lasting tribute to his profound impact on our community," Boyle said in a statement.

"While nothing can ever undo this horrible tragedy, I hope that through these small but meaningful acts, we are able to honor one of the most selfless members of our community who gave his life to protect our city and honor the family he left behind," Boyle said on the House floor in June.

The bill passed the House and was placed on the Senate's calendar in August before passing on Nov. 19. On Monday, President Biden signed it into law.

The building will formally be known as the "Sergeant Christopher David Fitzgerald Post Office Building."