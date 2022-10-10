Watch CBS News
Local News

Box that encloses Christopher Columbus Statue in Marconi Plaza gets new look

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, the city of Philadelphia will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day. And the box that encloses the Christopher Columbus Statue in Marconi Plaza has a new look.

It has a coat of red, white and green paint.

And reports from KYW Newsradio say it was at the request of Councilman Mark Squilla. 

The statue was a point of controversy two years ago, prompting the city to remove it from the park.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 10:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.