Box that encloses Christopher Columbus Statue in Marconi Plaza gets new look

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, the city of Philadelphia will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day. And the box that encloses the Christopher Columbus Statue in Marconi Plaza has a new look.

It has a coat of red, white and green paint.

And reports from KYW Newsradio say it was at the request of Councilman Mark Squilla.

The statue was a point of controversy two years ago, prompting the city to remove it from the park.