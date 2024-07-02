Gloucester Township police officer charged for striking bicyclist in hit-and-run, officials say

Fourth of July travel running smoother after messy Monday | Digital Brief

Fourth of July travel running smoother after messy Monday | Digital Brief

Fourth of July travel running smoother after messy Monday | Digital Brief

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester Township police officer was charged in connection with striking a bicyclist last month during a hit-and-run, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday.

Christopher Bucceroni, a 28-year-old officer with the Gloucester Township Police Department, was charged with third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, officials said.

An 18-year-old man riding a bicycle allegedly struck by Bucceroni remains in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, following the incident, officials said.

"I can assure the community that we are disappointed, and that this type of conduct is not tolerated by me, or anyone else here at the Gloucester Township Police Department," Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a statement. "The men and women that I work with are good and noble public servants who go out day in and day out to serve our community with integrity and honor. We would ask that we not be judged by the off-duty actions of this one officer."

The hit-and-run happened on June 20 just before 2:30 a.m. on Erial Road near Blackwood-Clementon Road in Clementon, police said.

Authorities said officers arrived on the scene and found the 18-year-old man in the road suffering from serious injuries.

One day later, police said Bucceroni, who was off-duty during the crash and driving a 2020 Toyota Rav 4, surrendered to police.

Bucceroni, a 9-year veteran of the Gloucester Township police force, was suspended without pay with the intent to dismiss, according to police.

"Our heartfelt prayers and wishes for a full and speedy recovery, go out the victim and his family," Harkins said in a release.