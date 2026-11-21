A Philadelphia tradition is back. The preview weekend for the popular Christmas Village kicked off Saturday.

It's the 19th season of the open-air holiday market in the city's LOVE Park.

"I'm very excited, I love Christmas," said Kaitlyn Mooney.

From first-timers to families who say they look forward to the market each year, Christmas Village was packed with people.

"It's just everybody together, a good environment, a lot of good energy down here," said Travis Stone.

"This is amazing, I love it. We wait for it every year, it's really fun," said Heather Sinno.

"I think that's why there are so many people here, it's a great night to be out," Mooney said.

In mid-November, some locals and out-of-town visitors were shopping in T-shirts. With sixty degrees on Saturday and mild temperatures forecasted through Monday, many families said they wanted to get out and soak up every moment before the cold eventually comes.

"This is amazing weather, I don't have a coat on, so I love it," Sinno said.

"I'm very much a summer person, I would much rather sweat than shiver, so I love the warm weather," Mooney said.

Christmas Village officially opens on Thursday, which is Thanksgiving, and runs through Dec. 27.