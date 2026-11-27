The holiday season is underway in Philadelphia as the Christmas Village in LOVE Park opened its doors Friday, a day later than planned after a powerful storm delayed the popular holiday market.

Shoppers flocked to the open-air, German-style market in Center City to enjoy the festive atmosphere, browse vendor booths and sample seasonal treats.

For many visitors, the appeal is the opportunity to find unique, handcrafted gifts while supporting small businesses.

"I love anything that's handcrafted because I feel like there was a lot of time and effort put into it, and so it just feels like a better use of my money," said Kayla Peden, a University of Pennsylvania law student. "And I'd rather support them than big businesses, obviously."

Organizers have also introduced a new rule this year aimed at making the shopping experience more accessible. Visitors are no longer allowed to walk inside vendor booths, changing how shoppers browse and interact with vendors.

For Madison Waller, who was visiting from Tampa, Florida, the market's appeal goes beyond shopping.

"Obviously the small businesses, and I think the creativity, and I think also the fact that you can shop with your family," Waller said.

The market offers a variety of holiday treats and drinks, including chocolates, tea and seasonal beverages.

For some visitors, attending the Christmas Village has become a family tradition. Lonnie Corley, who was visiting from North Carolina, said the market has a traditional feel and provides an opportunity to support local vendors.

"Being able to go out and help a local population as far as the vendors are concerned, it's really a great experience," Corley said. "More so than anything, our family, we connect by coming out here and participating in this event."

Others say the atmosphere and opportunity to spend time with loved ones are what make the experience special.

"The atmosphere, yeah, the vibes, being here with the people I love, and it's a good time," said JC Collier, of Marlton, New Jersey.

The Christmas Village will celebrate Small Business Saturday on Saturday, giving visitors another opportunity to shop from local vendors.

The market is scheduled to remain open daily through Dec. 27 in LOVE Park.