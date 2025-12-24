Christmas Eve worshippers fill Philadelphia cathedral to celebrate faith, tradition

Hundreds of people packed Philadelphia's Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Logan Square on Christmas Eve, continuing a holiday tradition centered on faith, reflection and music.

Families from across the region gathered inside the historic basilica to mark the birth of Jesus, a message even the youngest worshippers understood the reason why.

"Because it's Jesus' birthday," said 5-year-old Noah Friedrich.

Noah's family traveled from out of town for the service, joining others like the Zia family – visiting from Townsend, Delaware – who said they wanted to pause before opening gifts to reflect on the meaning of the holiday.

"Worship God and love him," said 12-year-old Eliya Zia.

Her father, Yasir Zia, said that message sometimes is lost.

"That's the whole purpose of Christmas — keeping God in the Christmas," he said. "We keep forgetting that part."

During the service, Archbishop Nelson Perez led parishioners in prayer and reflection, reading from the Gospel and urging worshippers to consider what they need most during the season.

"And this is how the birth of Jesus came about," Perez said during his homily. "What grace do you need today, and blessing do you need today?"

For longtime parishioner Mary Ann Leigh, who attends Mass weekly, Christmas Eve at the basilica carries special meaning.

"This is our parish, and I'm so very proud," Leigh said. "It's always special, the Masses are always meaningful, always spiritual. And if you've never been to a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Mass ... along with the birth of Jesus, it's a free concert."

Music filled the basilica throughout the service, including brass fanfare that echoed through the sanctuary.

Leigh said she was especially moved to see so many new families filling the pews.

"It means that the families are praying together," she said. "They might not come to Mass during the year, but they're here during Christmas Eve and often on Easter to pray together as a family unit. A community of Christ."

The Cathedral Basilica is celebrating multiple Christmas Day services, including midnight Mass, morning Masses at 8 and 10 a.m., and a noon solemn Mass, with select services livestreamed.