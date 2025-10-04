17-year-old charged in connection with woman's death in Vineland, New Jersey

3 robbery suspects in custody after pursuit crosses into Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania | Digital Brief

A 17-year-old was charged with murder after a woman was stabbed multiple times and later died in Vineland, New Jersey, on Friday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced.

The 17-year-old was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and other related charges, according to the prosecutor's office.

Vineland police were notified about a potential homicide at a home on Union Road in Vineland, Cumberland County, at around 4 a.m. Friday, the prosecutor's office said.

Officers arrived to find 38-year-old Christina Asselta had been stabbed multiple times. Authorities tried to render medical aid, but the 38-year-old ultimately died from her injuries at the home, according to the prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office and Vineland police identified the 17-year-old, who knew the victim, and took them into custody.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no larger threat to the community. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.