Viewing for fallen Temple University police officer underway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A viewing for fallen Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald is underway Thursday night.

Family, friends and law enforcement from across the Philadelphia region are invited to pay their respects to the Fitzgerald family at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home at 10975 Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

The family of officer Fitzgerald arrived around 4:30 p.m. for a private viewing. Fellow police officers saluted and paid their respects to the family as they arrived.

Temple officers had 30 minutes privately to gather at 5 p.m. and doors opened to the public at 5:30 p.m., which goes until 9 p.m.

A large gathering of fellow members of the Temple University and Philadelphia Police Departments attended the viewing. Other attendees gathered hours before the viewing, with the line wrapping around the block.

Temple President Jason Wingard released a statement confirming the university will pay for the costs of officer Fitzgerald's funeral.

Temple says it will also cover the costs should any of his four children attend the university for their college education. The school's Heroes Fund has also raised more than $450,000 for Fitzgerald's family.

Fitzgerald was killed at 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia Saturday night, just off Temple's campus.

Investigators say he was trying to stop a robbery when he was shot by 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer. Pfeffer has been charged with murder and other offenses.

Officer Fitzgerald was the first Temple police officer killed in the line of duty. He was a 31-year-old husband and father of four.

Following Thursday night's viewing, officer Fitzgerald's funeral will take place Friday morning.

A procession will begin at 6 a.m. from the John F. Givnish Funeral Home to Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City.

At 8 a.m., the motorcade will arrive at the cathedral and officer Fitzgerald's body will be transferred to the Cathedral by Pall Bearers from Temple University Police Department.

Gov. Josh Shapiro will give a eulogy for Fitzgerald at the service.

Public visitation will immediately follow and words of remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m. by Pastor Juan Marrero of Crossroads Community Church. Marrero is Fitzgerlad's pastor and uncle.

Dr. Jennifer Griffin, the vice president for public safety at Temple, will also speak.

The funeral will begin at noon and it's open to the general public. You can watch it on our streaming service, CBS News Philadelphia.

Temporary road closures will also be in place during the funeral.