Chosen 300 Ministries provides Memorial Day barbecue for Philadelphians in need

Philadelphians in need and volunteers gather at Chosen 300 Ministries for Memorial Day meal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Memorial Day is meant to honor those who died in service to our country. It also marks the unofficial start of summer and a time to enjoy parades, beach days and barbecues with family and friends.

But for many, the last Monday in May is just another day they struggle for a meal, warm or otherwise.

Enter the Chosen 300 Ministries, led by Pastor Brian Jenkins, which served about 150 Philadelphians experiencing homelessness or food insecurity Monday night.

"We want to be there for them," said Jenkins, the founder and executive director of Chosen 300 Ministries.

On the menu Monday night? A standard American barbecue.

"We have hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, watermelon. We just have the whole nine yards there for them to have that barbecue experience and celebrate the Memorial Day holiday," Jenkins said.

Pagano's Market and Bar, a restaurant with locations in Center City and Bala Cywyd, sponsored and prepared the meal.

Service is what Jenkins and the Chosen 300 Ministries are all about, but serving on Memorial Day in particular is personal to Jenkins, whose brother served in the military and struggled after his service. He couldn't get the help he needed and ultimately died.

"The reality is, no matter how much we think the U.S. may be a little jacked up," Jenkins said, "it is the best country in the world."